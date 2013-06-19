PARIS, June 19 Fnac shares were priced at 22 euros a shares, valuing the book and CD retailer at 365.1 million euros ($489 million), market operator Euronext said on Wednesday.

Fnac shares are due to make their market debut on Thursday as part of parent Kering's decision to spin off the business to focus on luxury and sports brands. ($1 = 0.7461 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, Editing by Geert De Clercq)