* Q3 EPS $0.19 vs est $0.18

* Q3 net interest income up 11 pct

* Q3 loan loss provision down 30 pct (Follows alerts)

Oct 19 Bank holding company F.N.B. Corp posted third-quarter earnings a cent above analysts expectations as it set aside less money for bad loans and credit quality improved.

For July-Sept, the bank earned $23.8 million, or 19 cents per share, compared with $17.2 million, or 15 cents per share, last year.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn 18 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, rose almost 11 percent to $82.4 million, while loan provision fell 30 percent to $8.6 million, compared with last year.

Shares of the Hermitage, Pennsylvania-based company closed at $9.47 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)