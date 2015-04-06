April 6 Focus Financial Partners LLC added to its network the Fiduciary Group, a $600 million registered investment adviser based in Savannah, Georgia.

The Fiduciary Group primarily provides wealth management, investment management and financial planning services to high net worth individuals and families, trusts and estates, closely held businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

The firm, founded in 1970, also provides fiduciary advisory services to pension plans including participant-directed 401(k) plans and company-sponsored profit-sharing plans.

Chief Executive Malcolm Butler joined the company in 1980 and has been at the helm since 1998.

Focus provides technology, succession planning and acquisition support to independent adviser teams that join as partner firms. It has grown by acquiring independent registered investment advisers and teams across the United States. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)