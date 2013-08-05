Aug 5 Focus Financial Partners LLC, a firm that
has grown by acquiring independent advisers and teams across the
United States, said Monday it landed a team in Michigan that
manages about $400 million in client assets.
LaFleur & Godfrey Inc, a Grand Rapids-based independent
investment adviser founded in 1987, joined Focus last Thursday.
The firm is led by co-founder Richard Godfrey, who has
worked as an adviser in the Michigan area for nearly 40 years,
and Daniel VanTimmeren, who joined LaFleur & Godfrey in 2007
after serving as chief investment officer for Holland,
Michigan-based Bayside Capital Management.
LaFleur & Godfrey provides investment management services
centered on the use of individual securities, bonds and fixed
income exchange-traded funds. It also provides financial
planning to over 200 clients, who are mainly located in the
western Michigan area.
New York-based Focus, which has about $66 billion in total
client assets, provides services such as technology support and
legal advice to independent adviser teams that join as
partnering firms. Focus said it added $14 billion in client
assets in 2012.