Aug 11 Focus Financial Partners LLC, a firm that
has grown by acquiring independent advisers and teams across the
United States, said Sunday it landed a team in Michigan that
manages over $2.2 billion in client assets.
Telemus Capital Partners LLC, an independent investment
adviser with offices in Southfield and Ann Arbor, Michigan,
joined New York-based Focus on Thursday, Aug. 1.
"We invested in the market leader in the area," Focus' Chief
Executive Officer Rudy Adolf told Reuters.
Telemus is a 10-adviser firm that offers investment
management, financial planning, retirement and estate planning,
life insurance and tax consulting to nearly 600 clients
nationwide.
It was founded in 2005 by Gary Ran, Robert Stone and Lyle
Wolberg, who have been a team for over two decades and
previously worked together at UBS Financial Services, part of
UBS AG, and Merrill Lynch, which is now a part of Bank
of America Corp..
Wolberg said the Focus partnership provides his firm with
the ability to retain control while having access to
partnerships with other advisers who can share ideas on
investments and technology.
Focus provides services such as technology support and legal
advice to independent adviser teams that join as partnering
firms.
While a part of the broader Focus network, individual teams
that join Focus maintain their autonomy and choose their own
third-party custodian for clients' securities.
The Telemus acquisition was one of two large deals New
York-based Focus closed in Michigan on Aug. 1. Grand
Rapids-based LaFleur & Godfrey Inc, an independent investment
adviser with about $400 million in client assets, also joined
Focus that day.
"It was a coincidence - although it was part of our broader
strategy of increasing our presence in the Midwest," Adolf said.
Focus, which Adolf founded in 2006, started out mainly on
the East and West coasts but has since expanded significantly in
the Midwest.
The Telemus deal was the largest of the five transactions
Focus has made in 2013, Adolf said.
He declined to say the total amount of client assets Focus
has brought in so far this year, but it currently has about $66
billion under management. It added $14 billion in client assets
in 2012.
One key source of growth for Focus is helping its partners
acquire smaller firms, a type of deal known in industry parlance
as a tuck in. Adolf said that Focus has done over 30 of these
types of deals, and he expects Telemus will help add to that
tally.
"We believe this deal will be a magnet for like-minded
groups," he said.