By Adam Jourdan

SHANGHAI, June 23 Plans by China's Focus Media Holding Ltd to return to public markets have been thrown into further doubt after the chairman of the firm it aims to use as the vehicle for a $7 billion backdoor listing resigned amid a probe by authorities.

Zhu Dehong, also the controlling shareholder of Jiangsu Hongda New Material Co Ltd, resigned from his posts due to personal reasons, Jiangsu Hongda said in a filing on Tuesday. The departure follows a company announcement last week that Zhu and the firm were under investigation on suspicion of having violated securities laws.

Carlyle Group-backed Focus Media's relisting plans have been seen as a precedent for Chinese firms which are listed abroad but are keen to come back home, attracted by a more than doubling in value for mainland stock markets over the past year.

Neither Jiangsu Hongda nor Focus Media have made clear how the probe or Zhu's resignation will affect the plans for the reverse takeover.

The secretary of the board for Jiangsu Hongda declined to comment on Tuesday, saying the the matter was still being handled. Jiangsu Hongda said in a statement last week it was in negotiations with related parties over the Focus Media deal.

A Shanghai-based spokeswoman for Focus Media declined to comment on Zhu Dehong's resignation or the backdoor listing.

Earlier this month, Jiangsu Hongda said its board had approved a major asset restructuring that involved buying Focus Media through a mix of cash, new shares and an asset swap for 45.7 billion yuan ($7.4 billion).

That represented a doubling in value for the display advertising company since it was taken private in 2013 for $3.7 billion by a Carlyle Group -led consortium in China's biggest-ever leveraged buyout.

Focus Media is one of several Chinese firms that have delisted in the United States over the past few years following short-seller attacks.

Zhu will continue to cooperate with the probe by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the statement said, and would personally take full responsibility for issues related to the investigation and pay any fines. (Additional reporting by SHANGHAI newsroom; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)