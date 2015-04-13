April 13 Focus Financial Partners LLC said it
has added Dorchester Wealth Management to its network.
With more than C$850 million in assets under management, the
Montreal-based Dorchester is the first Canadian firm to join the
Focus Financial.
Founded in 1928, Dorchester provides investment counseling
and wealth management services with a team of nine investment
professionals.
Focus provides technology, succession planning and
acquisition support to independent adviser teams that join as
partner firms. It has grown by acquiring independent registered
investment advisers and teams across the United States.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)