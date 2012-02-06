Feb 6 After more than four decades working as a broker at Merrill Lynch, veteran adviser John Beirne has left the brokerage, now owned by Bank of America Corp, to start his own practice in partnership with Focus Financial.

Beirne, who managed more than $2 billion in client assets with his team at Merrill, is the latest addition to the six-year-old Focus, a firm that has grown over the years by acquiring independent adviser teams across the United States.

"It wasn't an easy thing because I had been at the same desk for 45 years," Beirne told Reuters in an interview on Monday. He said he decided to go independent after his old firm placed limits on his ability to open up new public pension funds last April.

Beirne said he and his son, John-Oliver Beirne, along with advisers Jim Betzig and Eric Passeri had a strong presence in municipal pension funds and estimated about 60 percent of his revenue stream came from those funds.

The four advisers together decided to form Milford, Connecticut-based Beirne Wealth Consulting, which they opened in late January.

"We chose to be independent, but we didn't want to be alone," Beirne said. "In this niche, we found that Focus is somebody that could do some of the things for us that we didn't want to do ... We didn't want to specialize in business. We are investment people."

FOCUS EXPANDS

Focus works with newly independent advisers to provide services like business start-up support and legal advice. The adviser teams then choose their own third-party custodian for their clients' securities.

Beirne and his team chose Fidelity Investments as their primary custodian.

"There's a lot going on right now, where advisers are being attracted away from big firms," said Danny Sarch, a New Jersey-based financial services recruiter with Leitner Sarch Consultants. "It's the golden age for these guys."

Sarch said a team of Beirne's size ranked at the "very top percentile" of financial advisers working in the industry.

Focus, which had $3 billion under management in 2006, added eight firms or teams with about $8 billion in assets last year, either by acquiring firms directly or by folding broker teams into existing practices. Focus now has more than $45 billion in assets under management.

The firm said last week it had obtained a bank credit line to fund more takeovers and hires. The $220 million revolving credit line, which can eventually grow to $320 million, expands a previous line of $155 million. Focus said the additional money would go toward recruiting advisers, technology and other business development. (Reporting by Ashley Lau; editing by John Wallace)