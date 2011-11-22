BRIEF-comScore announces anticipated delisting from Nasdaq effective Feb 8
* Says comScore announces anticipated delisting from Nasdaq effective February 8, 2017
SHANGHAI Nov 22 Focus Media Holding said on Tuesday the Muddy Waters report accusing the firm of overstating the number of screens in its LCD network, is "completely untrue".
"The Muddy Waters report about Focus Media is completely untrue," Alan Ji, a spokesman for Focus Media, told Reuters.
Ji said the firm would be releasing its statement rebutting Muddy Waters' claims before U.S. markets open on Tuesday. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Elliott Associates, L.P. reports open market purchase of 24,000 shares of Arconic Inc's common stock at $25.8813 per share on Feb 6- SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kLWsTW] Further company coverage:
* Argo Group closes Ariel Re acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: