* Q3 adj earnings $0.59 per ADS vs est $0.47

* Q3 rev $210.7 mln vs est $186.6 mln

* Shares up 16 pct in extended trade

Nov 17 China-based display advertising company Focus Media Holding Limited posted a better-than-expected third quarter on growth in its LCD display, in-store and poster frame businesses, sending its shares up 16 percent in extended trade.

American depositary shares of the company, which owns and operates LCD displays and digital picture frames in urban areas, were trading at $29.25, after the bell. They closed at $25.28 on Thursday on Nasdaq.

The company sees fourth-quarter revenue from its core business, which includes its LCD display network, in-store network and poster frame network, growing 9 percent to $212-$214 million .

T hird-quarter net income fell to $62.2 million, or 44 cents per ADS, from $112.7 million, or 76 cents per ADS, a year ago.

Revenues from its core business grew 53 percent.

Excluding items, the company earned 59 cents per ADS.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $210.7 million from $137.3 million a year ago.

Analysts expected third-quarter adjusted earnings of 47 cents per ADS on revenue of $186.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)