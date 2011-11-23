HONG KONG Nov 23 China's top private
conglomerate Fosun International Ltd has acquired
$10.35 million worth of shares in Chinese digital advertising
firm Focus Media Holding Ltd , which has been
accused by Muddy Waters of overstating its assets.
Fosun International bought 602,687 Focus Media American
depositary shares in the open market totalling $10.35 million on
Nov. 22, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
With the latest purchase, Fosun owned about 16.42 percent of
the total issued share capital of Focus Media, it said.
The share purchase comes a day after Focus Media denied
allegations by short-seller Muddy Waters that it had inflated
the number of its LCD advertising display screens and overpaid
for acquisitions, causing the Nasdaq-listed company's shares to
plunge.
Shanghai-based Focus Media, which operates advertising
screens in offices, apartments, elevators and supermarkets
across China, said the report on the company's LCD screens did
not take into account digital screens and LCD picture frame
devices.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)