BRIEF-Atos SE acquires Zdata
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 19 Chinese display-advertising provider Focus Media Holding Ltd said on Wednesday it agreed to be bought by a consortium of private equity funds led by Carlyle Group, for about $3.6 billion.
The offer of $27.50 per American depositary share, each representing five ordinary shares, represents a premium of 15 percent to the ADS's Tuesday closing.
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Japan's SoftBank Corp Group may have renewed interest in combining its Sprint Corp with Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile US Inc , but a deal between the No. 3 and No. 4 U.S. wireless carriers may not make it past U.S. regulators, antitrust experts and industry watchers said.
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: