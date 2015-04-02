BRIEF-Russian Railways sign MoU with Islamic Republic of Iran Railways
* Says signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Islamic Republic of Iran Railways for strategic cooperation in the railways electrification
April 2 Falkland Oil And Gas Ltd
* 14/15b-5 well discovery
* Excellent result and one that adds significantly to proven hydrocarbon resources of licence pl004b and greater sea lion area
LAUSANNE, March 28 Glencore does not see further consolidation in agricultural commodities as straightforward and views a U.S. acquisition as less crucial than in the past, the group's agriculture chief said on Tuesday.