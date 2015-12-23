LONDON Dec 23 Falkland-based shareholders of
oil explorer Falkland Oil and Gas have only days to
review a takeover offer from Rockhopper and vote on it
due to transport problems delaying the delivery of legal papers
to the remote islands.
Shareholders who reside on the Falkland Islands, the south
Atlantic islands located 500 kilometres off the south American
coast, will receive documents on Dec. 26, only days before a
deadline for submitting votes on the all-share takeover offer
that values the company at $85 million.
"There has been a delay in the documentation reaching the
Falkland Islands," the AIM-listed company said in a statement.
The documents were sent on Dec. 11, but due to weight
restrictions they were held up in Chile, a spokesman said.
Shareholders voting by proxy, because they cannot attend the
general meeting in person, face a Dec. 31 deadline to submit
votes to lawyers based in the Falkland Islands.
The shareholder meeting will take place on Jan. 5 in London.
The oil and gas exploration company has come under pressure
from the steep drop in oil prices and an unsuccessful well
drilled at Humpback in the Falklands, a British overseas
territory, in late October.
As part of the takeover, FOGL shareholders will own around
35 percent of the enlarged Rockhopper company.
($1 = 0.6734 pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Louise Heavens)