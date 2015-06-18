June 18 Fogo De Chao Inc priced its
initial public offering at $20 per share, valuing the restaurant
chain operator at $545 million.
The Brazilian steak house chain's IPO raised $88.2 million
after its initial public offering of more than 4.4 million
shares was priced above the expected price range of $16-$18 per
share.
The chain specializes in fire-roasting meat utilizing the
centuries-old Southern Brazilian cooking technique of
'churrasco.'
Fogo De Chao's shares are expected to start trading on
Friday on the Nasdaq under the symbol "FOGO."
Jefferies LLC, JP Morgan Securities LLC, Credit Suisse
Securities (USA) LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc, Piper
Jaffray & Co, Wells Fargo Securities LLC and Macquarie Capital
(USA) Inc were among the underwriters of the offering.
