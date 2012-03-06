LONDON, March 6 Production from the Foinaven oilfield offshore Scotland has restarted after a one-month shutdown following a small leak in January, operator BP said on Tuesday.

"Production re-started from the Foinaven field over the weekend, following a one-month shutdown for precautionary inspections and testing of the pipelines," the company said in a statement.

In late January, BP identified a 'small leak' and shut down the field to carry out checks and repairs.

The Foinaven field is 190 km west of the Shetland Islands, and comprises a number of oil producing wells. (Reporting by Zaida Espana. Editing by Jane Merriman)