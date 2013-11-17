BRIEF-Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 2 riyals per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2n1rF3k) Further company coverage:
Nov 18 Folkestone Ltd : * Institutional placement to raise $9.2 million and a 1 for 3.86 accelerated
pro-rata entitlement offer of new ordinary shares * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 2 riyals per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2n1rF3k) Further company coverage:
* Completes acquisition and integration of debt management business of 3i; adds $11 billion of assets under management
DUBAI, March 5 Gulf stock markets look set to consolidate in narrow ranges on Sunday in the absence of major domestic news, with an expected U.S. interest rate hike later this month largely priced in.