* 2011 net profit at 89.5 mln euros, in line with forecasts
* Sales up 3.2 percent, helped by good tourism season
ATHENS, March 29 Greek jewellery retailer Folli
Follie Group reported a 7.5 percent rise in 2011
profit on Thursday as sales in China and a good tourism season
at home helped it cope with the country's severe recession.
Folli, which sells jewellery and other accessories at about
800 stores in Europe, Asia and the United States, booked a net
profit of 89.5 million euros ($119 million) last year, in line
with analysts' average forecast of 90.4 million euros in a
Reuters poll.
In 2010, Folli took over Greece's sole duty free shops
operator, which is relatively immune to the crisis because its
revenues come from tourism.
Folli's sales rose 3.2 percent to 1.02 billion euros, with
duty free revenues increasing by 15 percent to 291 million.
Revenue from jewels and watches also rose, by 3.6 percent,
with the opening of new stores in China more than offsetting a
deep recession in Greece.
The stock has gained about 1 percent so far this year,
underperforming a 10.6 percent rise for the Athens Stock
Exchange.
($1 = 0.7525 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Mark Potter)