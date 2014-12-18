(Adds details and background)

Dec 18 Spanish builder and services group FCC said on Thursday that its 1 billion euro rights issue, aimed to raise funds to pay down debt, was 9.2 times oversubscribed.

As part of the capital raising, Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim acquired the subscription rights from top shareholder Esther Koplowitz to take a 25.63 percent stake in the company earlier this month.

All other institutional investors fully subscribed to their share of the rights issue, including U.S. billionaire Bill Gates on his 6 percent stake, a source close to the operation said.

The new shares will start trading on Dec. 22. (Reporting By Jose Elias Rodriguez and Carlos Ruano, Writing by Tracy Rucinski, editing by David Evans)