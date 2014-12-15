UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 15 Fonciere Des Regions SA :
* Subsidiary Fonciere des Murs sets up FDM Management investment partnership
* FDM Management is an investment partnership to acquire hotels run by major operators in the sector
* FDM Management to incluide Foncière des Murs, ACM Vie SA and BNP Paribas Cardif
* New effort to raise equity capital is in progress with other institutional investors to investment capacity of at least 300 million euros in 2015
* FDM Management in exclusive negotiations for 9 hotels in Germany worth 49 million euros
* FDM Management is also acquiring Pullman hotel from Eiffage at the Roissypole site representing 55 million euros investment
* Pullman hotel delivery is planned for second half of 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1zdPG9P Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources