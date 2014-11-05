Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Nov 5 Fonciere de Paric SIIC :
* Said on Tuesday Fonciere des 6 et 7 arrondissements de Paris (SIIC) to be merged into Fonciere de Paris (SIIC) during first half 2015 on the basis of accounts closed on December 31, 2014
* The new entity, when created, will have total consolidated assets, at market value of 3 billion euros
* Subject to the work of the merger auditors, who will be appointed, parity could be between 0.15 and 0.20 share Fonciere de Paris for one share Fonciere des 6 et 7 arrondissements de Paris
* During May 2015, the extraordinary shareholders meeting of the two companies will meet in order to vote on this operation and on the draft merger agreement after having sight of the report of the merger auditors
* The admission of the new shares to quotation should take place before summer 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.