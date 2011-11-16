PARIS Nov 16 Paris-based property company
Fonciere Paris France (FPF) said on Wednesday it would
be prepared to buy some of its own shares for more than rival
Paris Hotels Roissy Vaugirad (PHRV) had offered.
FPF said it was ready to spend up to 52.6 million euros
($71 million) to buy 25 percent of its capital, having rejected
PHRV's offer to buy the company as too low.
FPF will ask shareholders meeting on Dec.8 to vote on a plan
to buy about 25 percent of the group's capital for 117 euros per
share, or a premium of 17 percent over PHRV's 100 euros offer,
which FPF rejected last month, the statement said.
FPF's board rejected PHRV's offer as too low, opportunistic
and lacking in clarity.
Its shares were up nearly 7 percent at 109 euros by 0918
GMT.
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
