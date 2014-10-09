Oct 9 Fonciere Des Murs SCA :

* Announces its intention to launch a 200 million euro share capital increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rights

* Share capital increase aims at supporting the growth projects of Fonciere des Murs

* Says it has already received intentions to subscribe to the share capital increase representing more than 75 pct of the transaction