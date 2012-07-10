MILAN, July 10 Fondiaria-SAI chief executive Emanuele Erbetta said on Tuesday he hoped the Italian insurer's planned capital increase can start on July 16, after the company was forced last week to delay it from July 9.

"We hope to start on the 16th. That is our goal," Erbetta said on the sidelines of a meeting of shareholders in Milano Assicurazioni, which is controlled by Fondiaria.

Fondiaria and merger partner Unipol last week both priced rights issues planned to provide funding for their merger plan to create Italy's No. 2 insurer.

Both said afterwards that regulator Consob had not approved the prospectus for their rights issue and the offer could no longer be launched on Monday July 9 as planned.

The rights issues are also dependent on the banks in the underwriting consortium signing their final contract, which they have not done yet.

Progress on assembling the underwriting consortium is being made, Fondiaria managing director Piergiorgio Peluso said at the Milano Assicurazioni meeting. "The underwriting consortium is well on its way" to being formed," he said. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; Editing by Dan Lalor)