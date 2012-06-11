MILAN, June 11 Demands by the owners of holding
company Premafin, which controls troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI,
are not compatible with exempting Unipol from
launching a mandatory bid on Fondiaria, the head of market
watchdog Consob said on Monday.
Asked if the Ligresti demand was compatible with the bid
being waived, Giuseppe Vegas said: "We gave an opinion.. it is
currently not".
Unipol agreed in January to a complex deal to save the
loss-making Fondiaria on condition a mandatory bid on
Fondiaria group minorities was waived.
As a condition for that, Consob said two clauses offering a
right of withdrawal for Premafin shares and legal
protection for former Fondiaria administrators be first
withdrawn.
Unipol rejigged its original offer by removing the two
clauses but on Friday two members of the Ligresti family said
they were not prepared to accept such conditions.
