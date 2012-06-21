* Fondiaria has 10 days to answer Consob queries-source

MILAN, June 21 The 2011 accounts of loss-making Fondiaria-SAI are being questioned by Italy's market watchdog Consob, a source at the regulator said on Thursday, a move that could further delay the insurer's rescue by peer Unipol.

Consob has told Italy's second-largest insurer its accounts do not meet international accounting rules, questioning in particular the way in which reserves for insurance claims in the non-life sector were booked, the source said.

Fondiaria, which declined to comment, has 10 days to reply to Consob's observations, the source said, or it will face invalidation of its accounts by the regulator.

The source said the amount in question was 517 million euros.

In 2011, Fondiaria reported a net loss of more than 1 billion euros ($1.26 billion).

The source said if Fondiaria failed to resolve the matter in 10 days the regulator could ask for a dissenting opinion to be added to the capital increase prospectus or, in a worst case scenario, it could all end up in court.

Consob's move is the latest twist in the complex saga to rescue Fondiaria through a friendly takeover by Bologna-based Unipol engineered by investment bank Mediobanca, the insurer's biggest creditor.

The rescue plan, slowed by regulatory hurdles and disputes with Fondiaria's main shareholders the Ligresti family, envisages the two companies carry out two parallel 1.1 billion euro capital increases, expected for July.

"They could work it all out in 10 days and that's it, though technically Consob could block the capital increase prospectus," a second source close to the matter said.

The more an insurance company books in its reserves account the less it has available for its profit line.

The Unipol rescue project got an initial nod by antitrust and insurance regulators on Wednesday, but that came with strings attached as the new group would have to sell. ($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Reporting By Paola Arosio, additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes, writing by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)