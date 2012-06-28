BRIEF-Saudi Aramco selects JPMorgan, HSBC, Morgan Stanley as lead underwriters for IPO - CNBC, citing DJ
MILAN, June 28 Two Italian private equity funds presented on Thursday their renewed offer for Fondiaria-SAI to the insurer's board, they said in a statement.
The two funds, which hold 8 percent of Fondiaria, said their offer would be valid until Aug. 10, and had been modified from a previous proposal to add "further elements relating to the financial sustainability and economic opportuneness of the operation."
The offer comes two days after Unipol's rival plan to rescue Fondiaria-SAI was dented when a court administrator asked for a key capital increase at Fondiaria parent Premafin - a requirement of the deal - to be reviewed and possibily revoked. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)
Feb 21 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp's chief executive, Michael Ward, will retire after more than 14 years in the role, as activist investor Mantle Ridge LP tries to shake up the company's board.
NEW YORK, Feb 21 A U.S. judge on Tuesday dismissed most of an investor lawsuit accusing several major banks of conspiring to manipulate the benchmark European Interbank Offered Rate, or Euribor, and related derivatives.