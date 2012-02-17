MILAN Feb 17 Just weeks after Italian power broker Mediobanca orchestrated a 1.8 billion euro deal to rescue insurer Fondiaria-SAI, an unexpected challenge from two high-profile investors has brought the deal into question.

Swiss-based private equity fund Palladio Finanziaria and Sator, the investment vehicle of banker Matteo Arpe, have built up an 8 percent stake in Fondiaria and agreed to consult each other when shareholder meetings are called in March.

While their plans are unclear, Fondiaria shares have risen over 200 percent since the end of January on speculation they might, if not engineer a rival bid for the company, at least secure a better deal for investors from the existing one.

Palladio and Sator's move is a slap in the face for Mediobanca, the influential Milanese investment bank which has long dominated Italy's high finance through its complex web of cross-shareholdings with key companies.

In January, Mediobanca got insurer Unipol to agree to buy Fondiaria in a complex deal involving three capital increases. The deal is designed to turn round the loss-making Fondiaria but will also help secure the loans of creditor banks Mediobanca and UniCredit - the latter also a Fondiaria shareholder.

"There's no bid being lined up but it's certainly not just glorified trading," a source close to the funds' thinking said.

"It's an opportunity to deploy resources to support an undervalued asset that is still an important part of the (country's financial) system," the source said.

Fondiaria, which just five years ago had a market capitalisation of 5 billion euros compared to its present 716 million euros, has been run into the ground by years of mismanagement under its owner the Ligresti family.

The Ligrestis' SAI insurer took over Fondiaria in 2002 at the urging of Mediobanca, which has closely overseen the group.

"The Ligrestis have got themselves into trouble and when they're in trouble Mediobanca is in trouble," the source said.

Fondiaria, Italy's biggest motor insurer, is expected to post a loss of over 1 billion euros for 2011 with a solvency ratio at just 75 percent. Regulators' alarm bells start ringing when this measure of financial strength falls below 120 percent.

After launching a capital hike of 450 million euros last year, which handed UniCredit its 6.6 percent stake, the insurer said in December it needed another 750 million euros only to change its mind shortly after and upgrade that to 1.1 billion.

Fondiaria's troubles started some three years ago and questions are now being asked why industry regulator ISVAP waited until last year to call for capital-boosting measures.

ANGERED BANKS

"The arrival on the scene of Palladio and Sator has incensed the banks involved after the work they'd done to save Fondiaria and protect credit," two sources close to the matter said.

Mediobanca, a controlling shareholder in Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali, has more than 1 billion euros of loan exposure to Fondiaria and its parent Premafin - on top of a 400 million euro exposure to Unipol.

Merging Fondiaria with Bologna-based Unipol would create a national insurance champion able to compete with Generali on the domestic market and generate net cost synergies estimated by Cheuvreux analysts at around 110 million euros.

But with a 32 percent share of non-life business and 37 percent of the motor sector, the combined business is likely to be told by the anti-trust regulator to slim down.

Cheuvreux analyst Atanasio Pantarrotas thinks Palladio and Sator may be positioning themselves to pick up assets.

"The move was more to obtain non-life assets that the combined Fondiaria-Unipol would likely be forced to sell after the merger," he said.

Palladio, itself a shareholder of Generali, is known for investments in high-growth small and medium sized companies and would find it hard to muster the resources for a Fondiaria bid without help from outside.

Palladio and Sator said their agreement was based on a common interest to support Fondiaria's recapitalisation plan, a position which sources said showed their intention to get involved in the industry, rather than just seeking a short term trading profit.

The agreement is open to other investors, the funds said.

Arpe, a former manager at Mediobanca, has a track record for turnarounds having cleaned up Rome-based Capitalia before it merged with UniCredit in 2007. He recently tried, and failed, to play a role in restructuring at Banca Popolare di Milano .

"The move could be designed to give the funds a blocking vote in shareholder meetings and give them a say in decisions, such as the swap ratios of the capital hikes," an insurance industry source said.

The source said a rival bid by Sator and Palladio was unlikely because they didn't have enough money and it would meet resistance from regulator ISVAP as the deal would make less industrial sense than that with Unipol. (Editing by Mark Potter)