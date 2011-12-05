MILAN Dec 5 The offer made by Italian construction company Gavio for the stakes of the Ligresti and Benetton families in Impregilo values the Italian builder at just over 3 euros per share, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday a source close to Gavio said the company had made offers to buy out its fellow investors from the IGLI vehicle which controls just under 30 percent of Impregilo.

Gavio and the Benetton and Ligresti families each have around 33 percent in IGLI.

"The Gavio offer guarantees that the Ligresti group will not book a capital loss, it is something just over 3 euros per Impregilo share," the source said.

The source said that Gavio could alternatively offer to buy the stake of the Ligresti family in IGLI in conjunction with the Benettons.

(Reporting By Luca Trogni)