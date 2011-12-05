MILAN Dec 5 The offer made by Italian
construction company Gavio for the stakes of the Ligresti and
Benetton families in Impregilo values the Italian
builder at just over 3 euros per share, a source close to the
matter said on Monday.
Earlier on Monday a source close to Gavio said the company
had made offers to buy out its fellow investors from the IGLI
vehicle which controls just under 30 percent of Impregilo.
Gavio and the Benetton and Ligresti families each have
around 33 percent in IGLI.
"The Gavio offer guarantees that the Ligresti group will not
book a capital loss, it is something just over 3 euros per
Impregilo share," the source said.
The source said that Gavio could alternatively offer to buy
the stake of the Ligresti family in IGLI in conjunction with the
Benettons.
(Reporting By Luca Trogni)