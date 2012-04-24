TURIN, April 24 U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs, an adviser to Italy's No.2 insurer Fondiaria-SAI, considers a plan to merge it into peer Unipol as a better strategic option than a rival offer by funds Sator and Palladio, Fondiaria auditor Benito Marino said on Tuesday.

Loss-making Fondiaria-SAI is at the centre of a battle for its control that is set to reshape Italy's insurance landscape.

