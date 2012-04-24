Abu Dhabi's new $125 bln fund to start operating in May
DUBAI, Feb 16 A $125 billion Abu Dhabi state investment firm, formed by merging two of the emirate's biggest funds, is expected to start operating in May, its chief executive said on Thursday.
TURIN, April 24 U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs, an adviser to Italy's No.2 insurer Fondiaria-SAI, considers a plan to merge it into peer Unipol as a better strategic option than a rival offer by funds Sator and Palladio, Fondiaria auditor Benito Marino said on Tuesday.
Loss-making Fondiaria-SAI is at the centre of a battle for its control that is set to reshape Italy's insurance landscape.
(Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro, Writing by Lisa Jucca)
DUBAI, Feb 16 A $125 billion Abu Dhabi state investment firm, formed by merging two of the emirate's biggest funds, is expected to start operating in May, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
LONDON, Feb 16 Blackstone, which has $100 billion in private equity assets under management, has acquired a majority stake in cloud computing business Cloudreach for an undisclosed sum, the investment firm said on Thursday.