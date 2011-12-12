(Adds detail)

MILAN Dec 12 Fondiaria-SAI SpA, Italy's largest motor insurer, named U.S. bank Goldman Sachs on Monday to advise on efforts to boost its weak capital base as worries over fresh fund-raising by the insurer weighed on its shares.

On Thursday, Italy's Mediobanca, a key creditor of Fondiaria, and UniCredit, which owns 6 percent of Fondiaria, urged a rights issue of up to 600 million euros ($793 million), sources close to the matter said.

Analysts believe that Fondiaria-SAI's solvency margin -- a measure of an insurer's capital -- has fallen close to the regulatory minimum of 100 percent, from 111 percent on Nov. 1, due to investment writedowns.

In a statement on Monday, Fondiaria-SAI said its board examined possible operations to boost its solvency margin and gave top management the task of deepening the study of possible initiatives.

"In order to give the process maximum effectiveness and timeliness, the board has decided to have the assistance of a primary independent financial adviser, singling out Goldman Sachs" for the role, it said.

Studio Carbonetti was named legal adviser.

Fondiaria shares closed down 9 percent at an historic low. The STOXX Europe 600 insurance index lost 4.6 percent.

Brokers said a newspaper report on a possible bond issued by Fondiaria but payable in shares in unit Milano Assicurazioni was depressing the stock.

Various options to get Fondiaria's solvency margin up to its targeted 120 percent are being studied, including a spin-off of its strategic equity stakes, such as in rival Generali and Italy's biggest bank UniCredit.

In the last few days, newspaper reports have said Italian regulator ISVAP does not favour a spin-off vehicle for the stakes in which Credit Suisse would take 40 percent.

The insurer made no comment on the spin-off on Monday but said top management would look at structural measures.

The vehicle company was seen adding around 10 percentage points to Fondiaria-SAI's solvency margin by a source close to the company. Analysts expect a smaller figure.

The impact of Fondiaria-SAI's 450 million euros capital increase in July on its solvency margin has been wiped out by the equity market falls this autumn. ($1 = 0.7567 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Will Waterman)