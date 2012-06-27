BRIEF-Heba Fastighets Q4 rental income grows to SEK 76.9 mln
* Q4 rental income 76.9 million Swedish crowns ($8.64 million) versus 70.9 million crowns year ago
TURIN, Italy, June 27 Two Italian private equity funds said on Wednesday they would be tabling a new offer for troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI in coming days.
In May funds Sator and Palladio Finanziaria proposed an overall capital increase at the loss-making Fondiaria worth no less than 800 million euros but the bid has since expired.
A representative for the funds announced at a shareholder meeting of Fondiaria-SAI in Turin the decision to make a new offer.
Italy's No.3 insurer, Unipol, agreed in January to a deal brokered by top investment house Mediobanca to take over Fondiaria and create Italy's No.2 insurer.
The two funds also said they would appeal against the authorisation given by insurance watchdog ISVAP to the bid by Unipol. (Reporting By Andrea Mandala)
* Starts negotiations related to investments or sale of business area manufacturing
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 16 (Fitch) Reinsurers' trading updates following the crucial January renewals period reinforce our view that Solvency II (S2) will increase demand for reinsurance products as European insurers attempt to strengthen their capital position through risk transfers, Fitch Ratings says. The main beneficiaries are likely to be the financially strongest reinsurers in the EU and any other country whose regulatory regime is