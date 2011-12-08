* Creditor, shareholder urges capital boost-sources
* Analysts see solvency margin at regulatory minimum
* Fondiaria looking at ways to beef up capital
(Adds comments from second source, shares)
By Paola Arosio and Andrea Mandala
MILAN, Dec 8 A key creditor of
Fondiaria-SAI and a leading shareholder in the
loss-making Italian insurer are urging it to boost its weak
capital base through a rights issue, two sources close to the
matter said.
Analysts believe that Fondiaria-SAI's solvency margin, a
measure of capital strength, has fallen to the regulatory
minimum of 100 percent, from 111 percent on Nov. 1, due to
investment writedowns.
Fondiaria-SAI creditor Mediobanca has requested in
a letter to the insurer that it quickly raises 500 million or
600 million euros ($670-800 million) in fresh capital, one of
the sources said.
No one at Fondiaria or Mediobanca was immediately available
for comment.
Mediobanca "can co-ordinate the operation and help find
investors for the capital increase," the source said, summing up
the content of the letter. "The situation is serious; the
insurer must boost its margins."
Analysts say that investment writedowns, mostly on equities,
have wiped out the impact of a 450 million euro capital increase
the insurer carried out in July.
UniCredit, which owns 6.6 percent of Fondiaria-SAI
after taking part in the July capital increase, would support a
new cash call, the other source said.
"UniCredit too looks favourably to a structural measure such
as a capital increase," the source said.
Fondiaria is controlled by Italy's Ligresti family through
their Premafin Finanziaria holding company.
UniCredit is a creditor of the Ligrestis.
Shares in Fondiaria-SAI were down nearly 10 percent at 1619
GMT, after being suspended from trading. Premafin was 7 percent
lower.
The insurer said last week it was considering moving the
stakes it holds in top Italian companies to a vehicle in which
Credit Suisse would take a minority stake, as a first
step towards selling its holdings to beef up its capital.
But the first source said regulators could consider the
stake sale to the Swiss Bank as a form of financing.
Fondiaria-SAI holds stakes in Italian tyre-maker Pirelli
, fellow insurer Generali, and banks
UniCredit and Mediobanca.
($1 = 0.7512 euros)
(Writing by Valentina Za)