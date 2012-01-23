BRIEF-Tanger Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.61
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc says expects 2017 same center noi growth between 2 pct and 3 pct for consolidated portfolio
MILAN Jan 23 The board meeting of Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI to discuss the planned capital hike of up to 750 million euros has been put back to January 29, a source close to company said on Monday.
The board meeting had originally been scheduled for Jan. 27.
Insurer Unipol has agreed a four-way merger to rescue Fondiaria-SAI, in a deal that will create one of the country's biggest insurers.
The planned merger would see Unipol taking over Fondiaria's parent company Premafin as a first step, and involve capital increases at Fondiaria-SAI, Premafin and Unipol.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
* Pershing Square Capital Management dissolves sole share stake in Zoetis Inc - SEC filing
* Pershing Square Capital Management LP raises sole share stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc to 2.9 million shares from 554,213 shares