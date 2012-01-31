MILAN Jan 31 French insurer Axa is looking at options that may arise from Unipol's takeover of Fondiaria-SAI, La Stampa reported citing unnamed financial sources.

The paper said options included buying assets that the Unipol-Fondiaria entity may be forced to sell for antitrust reasons.

It also said a bid by Axa for Fondiaria could not be ruled out but looked difficult in the light of the recent deal between Unipol and Fondiaria.

An Axa spokeswoman declined to comment.

Italian insurer Unipol agreed on Sunday a revised four-way merger plan to rescue debt-laden Fondiaria with its parent company Premafin, aiming to create one of the country's biggest insurers.

The deal, subject to antitrust and regulatory clearances, would create a player with around 32 percent of the Italian non-life market. There have been reports antitrust authorities could ask for some assets to be sold. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier in Paris; Editing by Dan Lalor)