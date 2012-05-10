MILAN May 10 Shares of Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI rose more than 8 percent in early trade, after two Italian private equity funds said on Wednesday they will bid for control of troubled insurer..

In a statement on Wednesday, Sator and Palladio Finanziaria said they had proposed an overall capital increase at Fondiaria worth no less than 800 million euros ($1.03 billion) to help plug a capital shortfall at the insurer.

In the statement, the two funds said they will price their part of the cash call at between 1.5 euros and 2.5 euros per share. Fondiaria shares closed on Wednesday at 0.85 euros.

They said they had received expressions of interest to underwrite the portion of the capital increase reserved for Fondiaria shareholders of no less than 400 million euros.