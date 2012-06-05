MILAN, June 5 Italy's antitrust regulator said
in a document on Tuesday that a proposed merger between insurers
Unipol and Fondiaria could receive the go
ahead if certain points were met.
Regulatory approval would be a big step forward in the
complicated deal.
Unipol has agreed to sell a stake in top investment bank
Mediobanca that it will hold after its planned merger
with peer Fondiaria, said the document obtained by Reuters on
Tuesday.
According to the document, which sums up the insurer's
commitments to obtain competition clearance for the deal, Unipol
has agreed to freeze all voting rights on the Mediobanca stake
before the stake is sold.
It has also agreed not to have representatives on the
investment bank's board.
Unipol agreed in January to a deal brokered by investment
bank Mediobanca to rescue the loss-making Fondiaria. The
operation envisages a merger of Unipol with Fondiaria, its
parent Premafin and its unit Milano Assicurazioni
.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)