* Regulator demands action by end-June on irregular dealings

* Fondiaria board meets on Tuesday on ISVAP requests

* ISVAP requests don't threaten Unipol merger - UniCredit (Recasts lead, adds sources)

By Stephen Jewkes and Danilo Masoni

MILAN, June 18 An Italian regulator could put an administrator into loss-making Fondiaria-SAI if the insurer does not sort out irregular dealings with its main shareholders, a move muddling a planned merger with smaller peer Unipol.

Insurance watchdog ISVAP thinks Fondiaria, Italy's second-largest insurer, may have committed serious irregularities in certain real estate operations and other dealings with the Ligresti family which controls the group.

Fondiaria said on Monday it needed to take action by the end of June to address them or "ISVAP could name an administrator to take the necessary actions".

The development is the latest step in a financial and judicial saga which has brought Fondiaria to its knees.

In January, investment bank Mediobanca brokered a deal in which Unipol was to save Fondiaria in a four-way merger that would include capital increases.

Any appointment of an administrator is likely to be done to address the irregularities brought into question by ISVAP and not to run the group.

"There has always been pressure from ISVAP ... I do not think it will have an impact, and the merger (with Unipol) will go ahead," UniCredit chief executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Monday.

UniCredit owns more than 6 percent of Fondiaria and is one of the main creditor banks of the insurance group alongside top investment bank Mediobanca, which itself controls Italy's biggest insurer - Assicurazioni Generali.

"The threat of ISVAP is to put an administrator in simply to resolve the intragroup dealings of the Ligrestis. It won't affect the Unipol deal. In fact, it would probably speed it up by getting the Ligresti out of the picture," a source close to the operations said.

The regulator's action follows a probe started in October 2010 after a complaint by activist fund Amber Capital, which owns less than 2 percent of Fondiaria.

Amber said the Ligrestis were benefiting from real estate operations done between different units of the Fondiaria group. Consultancy fees worth around 40 million euros ($50 million) were also paid to Ligresti patriarch Salvatore.

Salvatore Ligresti is being investigated by magistrates for alleged market rigging.

Last week, an Italian court declared two holding companies of the Ligrestis bankrupt. Imco, one of the two holdings, had benefited from real estate deals with Fondiaria which ISVAP believes were irregular.

Fondiaria, also the target of a rival bid by two Italian private equity funds, has called a board meeting on June 19 to discuss ISVAP's demands.

According to a legal source, the most likely outcome of the board meeting will be to give a mandate to a group of board members to probe the irregularities.

"ISVAP is just covering its back in case the magistrates broaden their investigations," a second source close to the matter said.

ISVAP has been criticised in some quarters for being late in stepping in to save Fondiaria. In 2011, the insurer reported a loss of more than 1 billion euros.

Fondiaria, which five years ago had a market capitalisation of 5 billion euros, has seen its market value shrink to about 420 million under the management of the Ligrestis.

The battle for its control has been dragging on for nearly six months, leaving it with a depleted capital base as the euro zone crisis deepens.

On Monday Claudio Demozzi, president of insurance agent trade union SNA, said the merger of Fondiaria and Unipol could result in 3,500 job cuts. ($1 = 0.7949 euro) (Additional Reporting By Lisa Jucca; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Dan Lalor)