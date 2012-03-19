MILAN, March 19 Shareholders of Italian insurer
Fondiaria SAI approved a capital increase of 1.1
billion euros on Monday as plans to merge the loss-making group
with peer Unipol move ahead.
The vote in favour of the cash call was a majority vote as
two private equity funds, Palladio Finanziaria and Sator,
opposed to the plan to merge with Unipol, decided to abstain.
In January, Bologna-based Unipol agreed to a deal brokered
by top investment house Mediobanca to save troubled
Fondiaria in a four-way merger involving three capital
increases.
In a rival bid Palladio Finanziaria and Sator, who together
own 8 percent of Fondiaria, said they are ready to pump up to
450 million euros into Fondiaria parent Premafin to
shore up its capital.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)