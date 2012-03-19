MILAN, March 19 Shareholders of Italian insurer Fondiaria SAI approved a capital increase of 1.1 billion euros on Monday as plans to merge the loss-making group with peer Unipol move ahead.

The vote in favour of the cash call was a majority vote as two private equity funds, Palladio Finanziaria and Sator, opposed to the plan to merge with Unipol, decided to abstain.

In January, Bologna-based Unipol agreed to a deal brokered by top investment house Mediobanca to save troubled Fondiaria in a four-way merger involving three capital increases.

In a rival bid Palladio Finanziaria and Sator, who together own 8 percent of Fondiaria, said they are ready to pump up to 450 million euros into Fondiaria parent Premafin to shore up its capital. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)