TURIN, March 19 Italy's Fondiaria SAI on Monday approved a capital increase that is part of the troubled insurer's plans to merge with peer Unipol as two funds staging a rival bid cranked up the pressure.

Shareholders of Fondiaria, as expected, approved a cash call of 1.1 billion euros after a five-hour meeting that saw minority shareholders criticise the Unipol deal but which failed to produce the fireworks some had been expecting.

"It's not good. It's basically a payment to the creditor banks rather than shareholders," one minority shareholder said, requesting anonymity.

Bologna-based Unipol agreed to a deal brokered by top investment house Mediobanca in January to save loss-making Fondiaria in a four-way merger involving three capital increases.

The deal involves the rescheduling of debt at Fondiaria parent Premafin which owes around 380 million euros ($503.20 million) to a series of banks including Mediobanca and Fondiaria shareholder UniCredit.

"You don't need these mergers that just lumber Fondiaria shareholders with more debt. You just need to get new management into Fondiaria. I think the Palladio-Sator bid needs to be looked at," the shareholder said.

A rival bid from private equity funds Palladio Finanziaria - a regional player with clout in Italy's North-East - and Sator, founded by Italian turnaround banker Matteo Arpe, envisages an injection of up to 450 million euros in Premafin but no merger.

Premafin has said it is unable to consider the bid from the funds, which together own 8 percent of Fondiaria, because its hands are tied by the exclusive agreement it has with Unipol and the position of its creditor banks.

Mediobanca and UniCredit, which are owed more than 180 million euros by Premafin and have a key say on Fondiaria's future, have already signalled they back Unipol.

Palladio and Sator, which abstained from Monday's vote on the Fondiaria capital hike, said they will be presenting their business plan for Fondiaria to the market on Tuesday.

"By themselves with 8 percent they can block nothing unless other concerted agreements with other shareholders emerge, something which at the moment has not been disclosed to Unipol or the market," Unipol CEO Carlo Cimbri said on Monday.

Italian insurance regulator ISVAP has said the two funds are acting in concert on their bid for Fondiaria which means they will have to ask for authorisation if they want to go above 10 percent.

Unipol approved its own 1.1 billion euro capital increase on Monday as part of the plan to merge with Premafin, Fondiaria and its unit Milano Assicurazioni.

Prior to the shareholder meeting, Palladio and Sator had sent a series of questions for consideration regarding doubts they had on the recapitalisation, the industrial plan of Unipol and the state of the due diligence process.

"Faced with a 1.1 billion euro transaction, the information given seems to me contradictory and unsatisfactory," Palladio representative Stefano D'Angelo said during the shareholders meeting.

A takeover by Unipol, Italy's No.3 insurer by premiums, would create a company with 32 percent of Italy's non-life insurance sector and 37 percent of its motor insurance business that is able to compete with larger rival Generali.

The new combined entity will target non-life premiums of 10.5 billion euros in 2015 while synergies will be 335 million euros by 2015.

Fondiaria, 35 percent controlled by Premafin, said it posted a loss of 1.03 billion euros in 2011 after losing 929 million euros the year before. Its solvency ratio - a measure of an insurer's capital - was 78.2 percent at the end of 2011, well below the 100 percent level that sets alarm bells ringing.

(Additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Andrea Mandala; Editing by David Cowell)