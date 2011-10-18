MILAN Oct 18 Fondiaria-SAI does not intend to sell its stake in the holding that controls Italy's biggest builder Impregilo , an executive at the insurer said on Tuesday.

"We do not want to sell the stake in Impregilo," Fondiaria-SAI Deputy Chairman Massimo Pini said on the sidelines of a conference. "We have not received any proposals to sell."

Pini said Fondiaria-SAI was ready to subscribe its 20 million euro share of a possible capital increase at Impregilo's holding IGLI.

(Reporting By Nigel Tutt)