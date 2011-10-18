* Dismisses speculation on Impregilo ownership shake-up

MILAN Oct 18 Fondiaria-SAI does not want to sell its stake in the holding that controls Italy's biggest builder Impregilo , an executive at the insurer said on Tuesday, dismissing speculation about a possible ownership shake-up.

Expectations have grown that loss-making Fondiaria-SAI would not want to keep pouring money into Impregilo's holding IGLI, which is reported to be considering paying back only partially a 220 million euro loan due at the end of October and may need to raise fresh capital.

IGLI is controlled by Italy's Benetton, Gavio and Ligresti families and it owns in turn just below 30 percent of Impregilo.

The Ligrestis are under pressure because of their investment in Fondiaria-SAI, where they had to bring in Italian bank UniCredit as a shareholder earlier this year.

"We do not want to sell the stake in Impregilo," Fondiaria-SAI Deputy Chairman Massimo Pini said on the sidelines of a conference.

"We have not received any proposals to sell," he said, adding that even a good offer would not change their position.

Unlisted Salini Costruttori, Italy's third-largest construction group, became Impregilo's second biggest shareholder this month by buying an 8.1 percent stake, in a move that appeared to have taken IGLI shareholders by surprise.

Analysts have said Salini may play a role when a shareholder pact among IGLI's owners expires in July next year, possibly replacing the Ligresti family in IGLI.

But Pini said Fondiaria-SAI was ready to underwrite its 20 million euro share of a possible capital increase at IGLI.

In June Fondiaria-SAI Chief Executive Emanuele Erbetta said the insurer would look at stakes such as the one in Impregilo to see whether they remained strategic.

Pini said the stake was worth more than it appeared on the market.

With a capitalisation of around 800 million euros, roughly equal to the value of its stake in Brazilian infrastructure group EcoRodovias , Impregilo is widely seen by analysts as undervalued.

By 1334 GMT shares in Impregilo rose 1.4 percent to 2.03 euros, outperforming a 0.2 percent increase in Italy's leading FTSE MIB stock index . (Reporting By Nigel Tutt; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)