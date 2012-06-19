MILAN, June 19 Italian insurer watchdog Isvap is set to give the greenlight to a planned merger between Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI, three sources close to the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The assessment will come tomorrow or the day after and will not go against the deal, which has already been fully vetted," said one of the sources.

Another source said: "Those following the deal have the impression that the opinion will be positive."

ISVAP has given Fondiaria-SAI two weeks to sort out certain irregular dealings with its main shareholders.

If it fails to do so, the watchdog will appoint an administrator to take those measures, but sources said this would not unravel the deal with Unipol. (Reporting By Paola Arosio)