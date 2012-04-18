MILAN, April 18 Italy's insurance regulator ISVAP has asked Milan prosecutors whether troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI may have obstructed its regulatory activity, an ISVAP lawyer said on Wednesday.

Fondiaria-SAI, controlled by the Ligresti family through Premafin, reported a net loss in 2011 of more than 1 billion euros and a solvency ratio - a measure of an insurer's financial strength - of just 78 percent.

ISVAP has come under some criticism for being slow to recognise the financial difficulties of the Fondiaria group.

"ISVAP has always carried out its duties in a timely fashion," lawyer Alessandro Cassiano said.

"The information provided to ISVAP may turn out not to have correctly reflected the facts."

Unipol, Italy's No. 3 insurer in terms of premiums, has agreed a complex deal to save Fondiaria through a four-way merger involving three capital increases. (Reporting by Manuela d'Alessandro)