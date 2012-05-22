MILAN May 22 Italian insurer Unipol
said that market regulator Consob saw no need for a mandatory
tender bid on rival Fondiaria-SAI following a merger
between the two companies, if insurance regulator ISVAP saw it
as meeting its requests.
In a statement on Tuesday, Unipol also said Consob
did not have enough information to rule on the possible need for
a tender on Fondiaria's unit Milano Assicurazioni.
As for Fondiaria's parent holding Premafin, Unipol
said Consob would waive the need for a tender bid provided that
Unipol cancelled a previous deal with Premafin shareholder which
waived their responsibilities in connection to their roles in
the company.
Also, Consob said the waiver on the bid may not be
applicable if Premafin's leading shareholders exercised their
withdrawal rights in relation to Premafin's merger with
Fondiaria-SAI.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)