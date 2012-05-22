* Conditions set for bid waiver at Fondiaria parent

MILAN, May 22 Italy's Unipol was made to sweat further over plans to rescue troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI when market regulator Consob became the latest party to slap conditions on a deal that is running late and could yet unravel.

In a statement on Tuesday, Consob signalled it would not require Unipol to launch a costly bid for loss-making Fondiaria.

But it set conditions on waiving a tender offer for Fondiaria parent Premafin, and unexpectedly put back a ruling on smaller insurance unit Milano Assicurazioni.

In January, Unipol agreed a 1.7-billion euro ($2.17 billion) plan - brokered by top investment house Mediobanca - to prevent Fondiaria going under.

The deal involves Unipol merging with Fondiaria, Premafin and Milano Assicurazioni, and capital increases.

Unipol, Italy's third-largest insurer by premium volume, made its offer for the Fondiaria group conditional on a bid for the minorities of Fondiaria, Premafin and Milano Assicurazioni being waived.

"For Unipol the whole deal has changed step by step and it's all been in the wrong direction," a Milan analyst said, asking not to be named.

Mediobanca holds more than 1 billion euros of debt run up by Fondiaria, which is controlled by the family of one of the bank's board members.

The bank, which is leading the underwriting consortium for the merger, is also the largest shareholder of Italy's biggest insurer, Assicurazioni Generali.

In April, Italy's competition watchdog unexpectedly suspended the Unipol deal to investigate.

Haggling over merger swap ratios has also caused delays.

Unipol, controlled by a group of co-operatives, has said it wants some 67 percent of the new insurance group, while Fondiaria has proposed 61 percent.

Concern is growing that the threat of delay to the capital increases needed to shore up ravaged balance sheets could prompt insurance regulator ISVAP to place Fondiaria under special administration.

Fondiaria, which has about eight million clients, is teetering on the brink, with a solvency ratio below the regulatory minimum. As Europe's sovereign debt crisis worsens, the worry is the insurer's bond portfolio may take a further hit.

Unipol had said it would not seek damages from Fondiaria group managers for past irregularities. Consob said on Tuesday it would waive a bid on Premafin minorities if Unipol cancelled the amnesty agreement regarding Premafin managers.

Premafin is owned by the Ligresti family whose patriarch, Salvatore, is known as Mr. Five Percent for the small stakes he had in financially strategic companies which once placed him at the crossroads of Italian finance.

The regulator's move appears to be aimed at ensuring the Ligrestis are not offered preferential treatment to ordinary shareholders.

Under Ligresti ownership, Fondiaria, Italy's biggest car insurer, has seen its market value shrink in the last five years from more than 5 billion euros to 409 million euros. In 2011 it shocked the market by reporting a loss of about 1 billion euros.

Fondiaria's woes have attracted the attention of Milan prosecutors, who are investigating suspected market irregularities by Ligresti.

