MILAN Aug 1 Italian troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI said on Wednesday that its 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) capital increase had been 68.3 percent subscribed.

The capital increase is part of a planned merger with Unipol, which is expected to announce later on Wednesday the outcome of its own 1.1 billion euro cash call.

Both capital hikes are underwritten by a banking consortia led by Mediobanca.

($1 = 0.8132 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)