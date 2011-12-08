MILAN Dec 8 Italian bank Mediobanca, one of the main creditors of Fondiaria-SAI, has written to the debt-laden insurer urging it to quickly raise 500 million or 600 million euros in fresh capital, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Mediobanca "can coordinate the operation and help find investors for the capital increase," the source said, summing up the content of the letter. "The situation is serious, the insurer must boost its margins."

Analysts believe that Fonsai's solvency margin -- a measure of capital strength -- has fallen this month to the regulatory minimum of 100 percent, from 111 percent on Nov. 1, due to investment writedowns.

Fondiaria-SAI said last week it was considering moving the stakes it holds in top Italian companies to a vehicle in which Credit Suisse would take a minority stake, as a first step towards selling its holdings to beef up its capital.

Analysts say that investment writedowns, mostly on equities, have wiped out the impact of a 450 million euros capital increase Fondiaria carried out in July.

(Reporting By Paola Arosio)