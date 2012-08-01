MILAN Aug 1 An Italian prosecutor quizzed the head of top investment house Mediobanca on Wednesday over an alleged "golden handshake" agreement with the former main owners of insurer Fondiaria-SAI, a source close to the matter said.

The agreement, which Mediobanca has denied, would have helped grease the exit of the Ligresti family from the Fondiaria group, paving the way for the troubled group's merger with peer Unipol.

The source said Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel was questioned on Wednesday by Milan prosecutor Luigi Orsi, who is leading a wideranging investigation into the Ligresti family's business empire.

Earlier in July sources said prosecutors had seized a document containing an alleged secret agreement between Salvatore Ligresti, head of the family that until recently owned Fondiaria parent Premafin, and Nagel.

The sources said that in the document, which was not signed, Ligresti had laid down a series of conditions for the family to bow out of Premafin, including a 45 million euro payout for the patriarch.

Unipol agreed back in January to rescue Fondiaria, Italy's biggest motor insurer, in a complex deal brokered by Mediobanca, which is owed more than 1 billion euros by the loss-making insurer.

After a capital increase at Premafin, Unipol now controls more than 80 percent of the holding company.

Two rights issues of 1.1 billion euros each at Fondiaria and Unipol end on Wednesday.

Market regulator Consob approved the takeover of Fondiaria by Unipol on condition the Ligrestis did not benefit from the operation. (Reporting By Emilio Parodi, writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Cowell)