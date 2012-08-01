(Releads with CEO investigation)

MILAN Aug 1 The head of Italian investment house Mediobanca is under investigation for not meeting regulator demands in its work in vetting the planned merger of insurer Unipol and troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI, a legal source said.

Earlier on Wednesday a second source told Reuters Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel had been quizzed by prosecutors over an alleged "golden handshake" agreement with the former main owners of Fondiaria-SAI, the Ligresti family.

The agreement, which Mediobanca has denied, would have helped grease the exit of the Ligrestis from the Fondiaria group, paving the way for the merger with peer Unipol.

Market regulator Consob in July approved the takeover of Fondiaria by Unipol on condition the Ligrestis did not reap any benefit from the operation.

The second source said Nagel had been questioned by Milan prosecutor Luigi Orsi, who is leading a wideranging investigation into the Ligresti family's business empire.

Earlier in July sources said prosecutors had seized a document containing an alleged secret agreement between Salvatore Ligresti, head of the family that until recently owned Fondiaria parent Premafin, and Nagel.

The sources said in the document, which was not signed, Ligresti had laid down a series of conditions for the family to bow out of Premafin, including a 45 million euro payout for the patriarch.

Unipol agreed back in January to rescue Fondiaria, Italy's biggest motor insurer, in a complex deal brokered by Mediobanca, which is owed more than 1 billion euros by the loss-making insurer.

After a capital increase at Premafin, Unipol now controls more than 80 percent of the holding company.

Two rights issues of 1.1 billion euros each at Fondiaria and Unipol end on Wednesday. (Reporting By Emilio Parodi and Paola Arosio, writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Cowell and Mark Potter)